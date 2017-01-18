Letter to the editor: Preventive health care worth the expenses

Sen. Rand Paul reportedly wants to do away with some preventive health care that helps avoid costly health problems.
I understand that preventive health care is very worth the "expenses."
Roger Condit, MD
Farmington
You're right, of course.
Camden, NJ, Houston,TX seek to treat the "highest-users" of emergency rooms to bring down health care costs...it's working, but how will this approach fare under possible repeal of "Obamacare"?
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/way-save-money-half-health-costs-spent-fraction-patients/#.WH7WGv8bjBc.facebook
