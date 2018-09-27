Letter to the Editor: Proud to support Collins

I am proud to support of Jan Collins for Maine Senate. I think Jan is the right person to get Augusta working for the people of rural Maine. She is honest and hard working. She does her homework on issues and is prepared to make a positive difference. She’s ready to tackle the tough issues that we face, like the need for property tax reform, and access to affordable healthcare. She’s committed to civility and willing to work with anyone to get the job done. So please join me in supporting Jan Collins for Maine State Senate.

Lisa Lisius

Farmington