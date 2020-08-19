Letter to the Editor: Quality of services in rural policing

As the election grows closer, I cannot help but be overwhelmed with ideas, opinions, and thoughts all intertwined together to help me create a strategy for success in Franklin County. As Sheriff of this county, one of the major responsibilities is to ensure the best caliber of police services are provided to our citizens. In order to improve the quality of services provided, the agency will focus on developing relationships, improving responses to emergencies, and increasing visibility.

One major benefit of rural policing is the ability to serve in a community and develop connections with your fellow citizens. With an increased focus on developing these relationships, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office can gain the citizens’ trust that is required to be successful in this job. It should be a primary goal of the sheriff’s office to truly get to know the communities they serve, both on and off duty. This can be done by creating a professional atmosphere that encourages these interactions and rewards those officers that go above and beyond just their normal duties. Multiple highly publicized events such as in Ferguson, MO, and Minneapolis, MN, changed the outlook and relationships between law enforcement and the citizens, the effects of which have been echoed in our hometowns here in Franklin County. Strengthening all of our personal relationships with each other will only help alleviate any obstacles that would prevent the deputies and public from working together to solve any problems that arise.

In developing our relationships with the community, it will be important to ensure that there is adequate response to any call we receive. Currently, the deputies are “on-call” at home from Midnight to 8:00 AM Tuesday-Friday, 2:00 AM - 8:00 AM Saturday, 2:00 AM to 6:00 AM Sunday, and Midnight to 6:00 AM on Monday. This means there is no one out on active patrol during those times. If they receive a call, it is then given to the “on-call” deputy established by their work schedule. While there is nothing inherently wrong with this coverage, there often times is a deputy a lot closer than the person that is “on-call.” For example, if the deputy on-call lives in Chesterville and the call requires a response to Dallas Plantation, the deputy would have a significantly longer response time than if a deputy living in Rangeley was called to respond. While the deputy would not have to respond to a call on his/her day off without being willing to, the practice of checking with a closer deputy would improve the response time, which drastically effects the quality of service of the agency. As a citizen of the county who may be relying on the response of our deputies, adopting this practice will help enhance the county’s feeling of safety.

All law enforcement agencies are struggling to recruit, hire, and retain qualified individuals, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office included. The FCSO is the primary call-taker in all of Franklin County, recently ending their call sharing agreement with the Maine State Police. Due to this, the FCSO now responds to almost all of the calls in the county, without being fully staffed as it is. This has led to the FCSO having one or two deputies on patrol for the entire county at times. With a county larger than the whole state of Rhode Island, it is difficult to meet the needs of all the citizens with one to two deputies. Changing around the scheduling format, and allowing for more “boots on the ground,” specifically from the administration and other leaders of the organization responsible for its’ success, will create more visibility and better cover the calls for assistance. Encouraging the deputies to be visible in all areas of the county will help with our relationships, response times, and therefore help improve the quality of our services. There are multiple northern towns that rarely see a police vehicle traveling through. With increased manpower, through that of hands-on leadership rather than paying for more positions, the FCSO can better meet the needs of the citizens it serves with the staffing it currently has.

There are many ways to improve the good services the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office provides. I believe that the fundamental keys to improving the quality of services rests in the emphasis on developing relationships, improving responses to emergencies, and increasing patrol visibility throughout the entire county.

If anyone has questions for me throughout my campaign, please feel free to reach out to me. More information about me and my vision for the FCSO can be obtained at www.hastingsforsheriff.com.

Eddie Hastings

Farmington