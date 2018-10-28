Letter to the Editor: Question 1 will cause issues

My name is Savanna and I have been a home healthcare aide for four years. On the ballot this year is a bill for providing “universal home healthcare.” As a home healthcare aide, I feel the need to speak on why I am opposed to Question 1.

Question 1 proposes to allow access to home healthcare to more people by providing finances, but finances are not the issue in this case. Being approved for home healthcare is easy enough through the current assessment program. After a potential client is evaluated for their needs, they will be given a choice of companies to service them. Many potential clients, however, are put on a wait list, simply due to the lack of workers in this field. This bill has no provisions for assessing if a potential client is in need of financial assistance, and therefore the wait list will be even longer for low-income people.

Current laws also hold home healthcare workers to strict HIPAA laws, meaning any private information about a client must not be shared. The bill on the ballot, however, will cause DHHS to break HIPAA laws, sharing all clients’ contact information with other sources. Clients will not be given the right to opt out of sharing their information.

In closing, I ask that readers consider the implications of this bill before voting. This bill will cause already stretched workers to be stretched even more, and cause many issues for existing and potential clients.

Savanna Hagerthy

Lisbon Falls

Former UMF student