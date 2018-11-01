Letter to the Editor: Question 4 invests in Franklin County

This November, you have an opportunity to invest in the future of greater Franklin County and the State of Maine with Question 4. This question is a $49 million bond that will provide unique and much-needed opportunities for the University of Maine System to improve its infrastructure. As a proud graduate of the University of Maine and a 40-year resident of New Vineyard that has seen the importance of the University of Maine of Farmington to our region, I urge you to vote YES on Question 4.

Voting YES on Question 4 will provide $8.5 million directly to the University of Maine at Farmington, an anchor institution that keeps our young people here, attracts new opportunity to Western Maine, and supports local businesses.

This historic investment in Franklin County is focused on facilities that serve students and our community. Voting YES on Question 4 on Nov. 6 will:

Renovate the Olsen Student Center, the most utilized community space in Franklin County, as well as the Mantor Library to better serve students and community.

Expand access to affordable, quality childcare for area families and grow Maine's teacher workforce by building a new Child Care & Early Education Center.

Improve classrooms and dorms to reduce operating costs and attract more students in an increasingly competitive environment.

Bring more students to UMF and jobs and opportunity to Western Maine.

Western Maine depends on a good healthcare system, strong businesses, good public education opportunities and UMF. Voting YES on Question 4 invests $8.5 Million in UMF and ensures a stronger future for our students and region.



Lisa Laflin

New Vineyard