Letter to the Editor: Racism?

Our country is being rushed into solving the problem of racism. The solution (to use the word loosely) pushed forward involves cancelling historical persons, places, and events. Out of sight, out of mind. But, remember the old saying: Those who ignore history are condemned to repeat it. I can’t recall who said it; he’s been cancelled.

I guess I can understand forgetting about that well known Democrat, Nathan Bedford Forrest. But Robert E. Lee? He committed the unforgivable sin of leading the military of the Confederacy, which he considered his ‘country.’ OK, he’s gone, if that’s what it takes. Now ...

Someone please explain to me why we must also cancel Winston Churchill. He was a major leader in the fight against the worst racist the world has ever seen. Was Winnie perfect? Of course not. Neither is anyone who is trying to cancel him.

And, finally, ... Abraham Lincoln.

This one just boggles the mind and undermines the entire effort with silliness.

Mike LeBlanc

East Wilton