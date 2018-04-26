Letter to the Editor: Reapportionment of RSU 9 directors

As we are in sight of having the signatures to present to the Commissioner of Education we are moving forward despite the false claims that may be circulating in the area towns. Whether the proposal we send to Augusta is accepted or not, it is just a proposal. Many other parts will have to fall into order.

First, if the Commissioner deems the necessity and that we could change to reapportionment, a committee of one member from each town, a selectperson from each town and a member at large from each town would have to be formed. They would come up with a proposal to send to DOE for approval. This would require a lawyer to draft the proposal so that the language is legal. This would not and will not happen overnight.

However, in the long run, the positives of making the change is that each representative(s) would represent the entire district, not the town that they are from. This would help eliminate the finger pointing, yes vs no voters, and the so called uneducated that vote against the budget and asking a town or towns to leave the district if they do not like it here. We cannot stress enough that this has nothing to do with budgets, but more for all the students in RSU 9.

One of the scare tactics from one town is that the larger towns may be able to pick who they want to run. The truth be known, this is already happening, so that will not be a major change. It will allow anyone in the district to call a representative and voice their concerns regardless of where they live. If every representative represented each student, then what would be fairer than one representative one vote, majority rules.

Tiffany Estabrook

Scott Gray

Craig Stickney