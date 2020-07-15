Letter to the Editor: Regarding stealing of signs

To the person or persons who have been removing school budget signs throughout the area, please be advised that what you are doing is illegal and that the police have been alerted. There is a $250 fine when you get caught. You are also infringing on someone else’s right to freedom of speech that we all have in this country under the Constitution. But, clearly you don’t care about that. Here is the Maine law for your reference.

Title 23: TRANSPORTATION

Part 1: STATE HIGHWAY LAW

Chapter 21: MAINE TRAVELER INFORMATION SERVICES

§1917-B. Unlawful removal of temporary signs

A person who takes, defaces or disturbs a sign placed within the public right-of-way in accordance with section 1913-A, subsection 1, paragraph L commits a civil violation for which a fine of up to $250 may be adjudged. This section does not apply to a person authorized to remove signs placed within the public right-of-way in accordance with section 1913-A, subsection 1, paragraph L. [PL 2015, c. 403, §6 (NEW).]

Lindy Moceus

Vienna