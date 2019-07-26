Letter to the Editor: Regarding the Chesterville special town meeting
Thank you for the thorough and accurate report on the Chesterville special town meeting to oppose the NECEC project.
As the article noted, there was much information of a substantive nature demonstrating that CMP has successfully answered and addressed the concerns raised through the regulatory process and negotiated remarkable environmental, social, and economic concessions, to result in the verdict that the power corridor is a good deal for the state of Maine and a wise energy step for the New England region.
It seems that in Chesterville there are still many who do not see global warming as an issue. However, it is clear to anyone who has paid attention to the increasing alarm of world scientists over the trajectory of warming rates and the associated effects on weather, oceans, extinctions, new diseases, etc., that the highest priority we must have as a civilization right now is to slow emissions from burning fossil fuels.
The proposed power corridor directly addresses global warming by providing for transmission of renewable non-carbon-based energy for our energy future, projected to displace between 3 and 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 annually. This is one small but valuable step away from the cliff.
I seriously pray that honest environmentalists will wake up to this situation. Every species and pastime people are defending will be destroyed in a few decades unless big changes to our energy system happen exactly now.
Cynthia Stancioff
Chesterville
I truly wonder if those in support of CMP listen to their own stances. I am sure it’s confusing to attempt and follow all the latest lies of the left.
Hydro Quebec can sell their ‘clean’ energy to Canadian customers, instead of their own use of fossil fuels. But they don’t want to invest in their own infrastructure to get this ‘clean’ power to the people in Canada who could use it. In addition, Hydro Quebec can not say for certain if they will be using new hydro power or displacing some of what some Canadians are currently using. In other words, there’s no evidence that this transmission of hydro power will actually reduce greenhouse gasses overall, it will most likely just make Massachusetts feel better about the energy they are using, at the cost of Maine forests, streams, views, etc. In addition, there’s the methyl mercury issue with hydro power. Maybe we should all just reduce our power usage instead of buying in to the propaganda of what’s ‘clean’ these days. Remember when nuclear was the new clean energy?
Cynthia,
Before you speak condescendingly of the residents of Chesterville, you might want to do a little research. NECEC would do nothing to combat global warming for 2 reasons. First, HydroQuebec is a business enterprise, and does not build multibillion dollar dams with mere hopes of selling the electricity. All power generated from HQ dams serve existing markets. Funneling that power into the New England grid doesn't help save the world in any way, it just shifts power to more lucrative markets.
Second, Hydro Quebec has a total of over 60 dams which have flooded an area of wilderness the size of New Hampshire, killing off GHG reducing foliage that is now decaying and releasing massive amounts of methane, a GHG 30 times more potent than CO2. Hydro power is far from clean and green.
What NECEC in fact WILL do is open the natural heritage and working forests of western Maine to permanent development and in so doing make CMP and a few foreign shareholders more rich than they are now. Our friends in Chesterville saw this for the scam that it is, and said "No."
Yup, CMP is going to mow down 53 more miles of “working forest” to save the planet. More like they’re going to save a rare orchid and make a tremendous profit.
Anyone who thinks this Corridor is going to make a global difference has not traveled the globe, nor have most of you set foot in the area that will be heavily impacted by this, for profit, high powered transmission line.
As CMP officials have said themselves. The benefits of this line is basically non-tangible. While the negative impacts of this line are tangible, so tangible they’re forking out mitigation monies.
I know which side I’m on....
Thanks for your overwhelming vote to rescind and oppose the NECEC Chesterville.
Next???????