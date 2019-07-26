Letter to the Editor: Regarding the Chesterville special town meeting

Thank you for the thorough and accurate report on the Chesterville special town meeting to oppose the NECEC project.

As the article noted, there was much information of a substantive nature demonstrating that CMP has successfully answered and addressed the concerns raised through the regulatory process and negotiated remarkable environmental, social, and economic concessions, to result in the verdict that the power corridor is a good deal for the state of Maine and a wise energy step for the New England region.

It seems that in Chesterville there are still many who do not see global warming as an issue. However, it is clear to anyone who has paid attention to the increasing alarm of world scientists over the trajectory of warming rates and the associated effects on weather, oceans, extinctions, new diseases, etc., that the highest priority we must have as a civilization right now is to slow emissions from burning fossil fuels.

The proposed power corridor directly addresses global warming by providing for transmission of renewable non-carbon-based energy for our energy future, projected to displace between 3 and 3.5 million metric tons of CO2 annually. This is one small but valuable step away from the cliff.

I seriously pray that honest environmentalists will wake up to this situation. Every species and pastime people are defending will be destroyed in a few decades unless big changes to our energy system happen exactly now.



Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville