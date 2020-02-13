Letter to the Editor: Release budgeted funds to WMTS

If you are a resident of Franklin County, please consider contacting your County Commissioners and ask them to release the budgeted funds to Western Maine Transportation Services.

The Daily Bulldog ran an article on this topic on 2/5/20. In an unrelated but simultaneously published article, the Commissioners stated an interest in denying entry by immigrants into Franklin County, as the commission wants to “take care of their own.” Refusing to release allocated funds for social services seems an awkward and puzzling contradiction to a stated goal of caring.

Part of the Commissioners’ defense for not funding WMTS and other nonprofit agencies is that they receive federal grant funding distributed by the state. But as has been explained many times, a local seed amount is required in order to receive those funds. For this reason, the $10,000 in county funds (which was allocated in June but is being withheld) is needed to receive at least double that figure from elsewhere. Without this funding, the local bus is likely to cease at the end of March.

Commissioner Webster stated in the Daily Bulldog that the decision is based on the loss of $200,000 in revenue “several years ago” and that the nonprofits were notified they would be phased out. Apparently, despite the 10,000 being allocated in the budget, Webster now states “the time is now” and the allocated funds will be kept in a surplus fund.

If there is a surplus fund, why not release the funds as allocated?

Some residents have questioned the legality of withholding allocated funding. My question is simple. Why do we have a system of committee (which recommended the funding) and three Commissioners (one of whom recommended the funding and continues to) if months later the funds can still be withheld?

I am also disturbed by the fact that apparently as the rules now stand, if a nonprofit was not on the budget the year prior, they cannot be funded going forward. If true, this extends the reach of the current Commissioners stance concerning funding beyond their term limits. I hope I am incorrect on this point, and if not, that it can be addressed.

Public transportation is much needed in Franklin County. Yes, most riders of the bus cannot drive. But the bus is available to everyone to use. Most people who drive don’t use the ridesharing approach of public transportation. To you, I extend the welcome to save gas and try WMTS. If you do, you will either like it, or understand firsthand the necessity of it for others.

The bus is busy: Jay Head Start kids, people attending weekly PT sessions, medical appointments, volunteering at nursing homes, doing their weekly shopping, going to work, to training programs to name a few uses. The bus is a rideshare program in essence, for those who can’t drive. When I ride to Farmington from Wilton, on average we pick up at least 3 others, make multiple stops on Rte. 2, and multiple stops in Farmington. The same in true on my return. The service comes complete with insurance, wheelchair-lifts, schedulers, mechanics, staff and drivers for $10,000 from the county per year. That is a very good price.

Nancy Walters

Wilton