Letter to the Editor: On the Release the Report rally

At least 18 hardy people came to the windy MoveOn.org's #Release the Report Rally on Thursday, April 4. Community members met in front of the Farmington Post Office at 5 p.m. for one-half hour with signs calling for the release of the full Mueller report.

A “Honk = #Release Report” sign got a positive response from drivers going by.

The rally was one of 325 rallies nation-wide calling for the release of the report. The release becomes even more important as stories in The New York Times and The Washington Post report that members of Robert Mueller's investigation team are starting to come forward to counter Attorney General William Barr's summary of their nearly two-year investigation.

Members of Mueller's team have said that the evidence they gathered on obstruction was "alarming and significant."

And a member of Mueller's team said that the team had themselves created summary information, explaining that "the front matter from each section could have been released immediately—or very quickly."

Some of the Thursday attendees will continue to have Release the Report signs at the weekly Friday vigil at noon in front of the Farmington Post Office.

Eileen Liddy

Wilton