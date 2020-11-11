Letter to the Editor: Republicans against Trump

To whom it may concern,

I am a junior at UMF in Political Science and History, I worked for the Maine State Senate Republicans over the summer, and am an active member for the UMF College Republicans.

It is time for other members of my party in Maine and across the American Nation to speak up. We need to be real with ourselves. The President of the United States, Donald J. Trump is the most destructive person to the American Democracy and the sanity of the country.

It is one thing to be controversial and expand the partisan divide, it is another to turn neighbor against neighbor. It is one thing to use one’s position to address the nation in mass numbers, it is another to use one’s position to spew lies to insinuate a culture war. Donald Trump has focused on dividing the American people, not unifying the country.

America needs to drop Donald Trump, the GOP needs to drop Donald Trump. We knew months ago that across the nation that COVID-19(a very real and legitimate threat) would create a large influx of mail-in or absentee voting. In fact those systems have been in place in many states and have worked well, this time was just a much larger amount.

Now as we count the votes on the Friday after the election awaiting the results, President Trump and his family have gone out and tried to sew doubt in our beloved democracy. With utter, blatant disregard for the truth, for the system, and for the American people he has gone on to create civil unrest. He has made moves to, one brick at a time, to dismantle our faith in the American Experiment.

He has irresponsibly called multiple counts of voter fraud with no evidence. He, in a very childish way, has sent out a slew of legal actions to protest a fair election. He is sowing doubt about our election system, just as he did in 2016. He is completely and utterly unfit to run any country, let alone one with the power of the United States.

He has gone out to destroy our power in the geo-political sphere, while claiming “America first”. He does not mean that, he means “Trump First”. He demands loyalty to him over a party and over our own country.

He has no ability to admit he is wrong. He claims to be religious yet has proven that wrong. He claims to love our Constitution and our Civil Liberties yet has shown the opposite. This past summer he showed that at Lafayette Square, sending a small army to silence people exercising their First Amendment right, then goes on to walk across for a photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Yet to get there he had to clear out peaceful protestors, and remove leaders of St. John’s to hold the Holy Bible upside down. He crowned himself the President of Law and Order yet creates chaos at every turn.

He continually ignores science and the need of the American people during one of the most devastating pandemics to face our great nation. Then goes on to ignore the signs and sciences of climate change because he does not like it. This is not a man to lead our country or lead the party that I love.

Donald Trump is not a Republican, he is an embarrassment, and I call on the leaders of the Maine GOP, and the RNC to leave the party of Trump and return to true Republicanism.

David Ballard

Farmington