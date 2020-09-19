Letter to the Editor: Resurgence of a Nobility

The nobiliary particle (prefix) "De," found in the beginning of surnames of primarily French and Italian origins also reflect origins of former Feudal nobility. Three of these come to mind, given they're so frequently in the news of late, Louis DeJoy, Elizabeth (Betsy) Prince DeVos, and Ron DeSantis. The first two are billionaire donors to King Donald's 2016 presidential candidacy, now Royal Cabinet appointees, and the latter, now Florida Governor and King Donnie's acolyte and vassal, who taking his marching orders from the Monarch, has seen his fiefdom wracked by unimpeded Covid 19 infection and economic collapse. The beleaguered former two Nobles have endeavored at the behest of the King, to dismantle respectively the US Postal Service and America's public school system. Neither of them are either fit nor knowledgeable enough to head up these agencies the King seeks to emasculate. This is reminiscent of the 17th and 18th century Royal appointments of English Nobility to Governships of the colonies of British North America. They cared not a damn for the colonists they were meant to govern and were in it only for personal enrichment and that of their King.

Jon St.Laurent

North Bridgton