Letter to the Editor: Roads finally graded!

It’s with great pleasure I can say we have finally had our road graded. It’s been quite a process to get to this point but after competitive bids were received we are now in business. If you are one of those who lives on a county gravel road and have not seen the grader yet, be patient he’s coming. They are taking the time needed and doing an excellent job. I’d like to thank Commissioner Terry Brann for taking the initiative to insure the process followed the guidelines and is working with the selected contractor to get him going, as well as checking on their progress. Greatly appreciated!

Bob Carlton

Freeman Township