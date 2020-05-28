Letter to the Editor: Same client, multiple service provider expenditure is ineffectual

Sustainable community collaboration building is the key to positive change.

Reading Ben Hanstein's “Forum on RSU 9 budget” in the Daily Bulldog, May 21, 2020, I had the following observation.

“Alcohol abuse is an issue that directors have begun discussing, with some advocating for additional funding and/or positions to address the issue.”

Comment: Aside from the single view of the needs within the school population, there are layers of the same problem concurrently addressed by multiple public and private providers. Addressing individual and social issues is critical. The “same client” across various providers lends itself to distraction, duplication, and ineffectiveness to sustainable outcomes. A single person with a substance abuse problem affects many others, generally with substantial cost.

Multiple providers habitually do not communicate or share information to develop sustainable solutions and reduce multiplicity. When a single individual is a client of numerous services, positive change is elusive.

An example, a report of crime generally involves multiple agencies. All expend time and resources and make an arrest; multiple participants are included. Collaboration among them will lead to a plan of action, maximizing service providers, achieving outcome goals, and ideally with the cessation of future criminality. This outcome is possible if a collaboration of partners engages in determining how to address the multiple issues identified, establish a sustainable plan of action that will result in outcome goals. The goals include providers and clients, mutually agreeing on the result of the collective effort. Do arguments lessen when we consider the costs of repeat offending?

To illustrate, substance abuse issues (drugs and alcohol) cross all social boundaries, a substantial and devastating problem. At public and private organizational, community, and individual levels, substance abuse is a decades-long problem. Trillions of dollars were spent, and the persistence of issues continue unabated. We are further from a sustainable solution than ever before.

Returning to a school and other public and private service budgets, altering the approach problem-solving is overdue. Considering the multiple layers of service availability (public/private to include federal, state, county, and local providers), determine who logically should collaborate. The thoroughness of sharing information leads to planning, determination of sequence, and type and depth of services applied. At the end of the period, sustainable change should occur, and the previous issues resolved. In turn, we seek a person who has acquired the skills and ability to refrain from the continuation of the original problem. Current cost-effectiveness, the elimination of duplication or more, is a positive outcome. Some fear budget cuts when actually, savings address those issues pending fund restriction. Agencies are accomplishing more with current resources and can demonstrate additional effectiveness. With focus, collaboration, and reduced irregularity of services, a partnership results in multiple benefits to their operation, the client, and society in general. The common mantra, “we have always done it this way” will benefit from alteration or process and philosophy. Social and individual wellbeing is an emerging ideology, where identified problems lead to sustainable solutions. It illustrates we can implement improvement to decades of habit and unresolved problems.

The shift, while uncomfortable, is to shift from an organizational focus of primacy to client outcomes. When multiple agencies see the same client, the outcome goals are unclear or too extensive to accomplish in the confusion of multiplicity. The client focus, utilizing sustainable community collaboration building (Lumb & Metz, 2019)*, provides the model to achieve this modification.

* Lumb, R., & Metz, G. (2018). Sustainable Community Collaboration Building. ISBN: 9781727249521

Richard Lumb

Wilton