Letter to the Editor: Say no to NECEC

I support, 100 percent, the Say NO To NECEC. I consider myself blessed that in 1976 I settled in the wonderful community of Farmington, Maine, and I was promptly hired and welcomed at Franklin Memorial Hospital where I remained on staff as a Registered Nurse for 37 years.

Over 35 years ago, I was invited by a dear friend to visit and stay at a magical place called Bulldog Camps on Lake Enchanted, in Somerset County in the North Western Maine forestland. The area literally took my breath away. I was in awe...to me I had indeed entered “God's Country” and I was experiencing “Mother-Nature,” at her BEST! An annual tradition of visiting Bulldog had begun. During our many Bulldog stays through the years we hiked approximately 1 1/2 miles down a very rough, boulder strewn trail down into Bulldog Camps (no road in years ago, folks!) we “bush-whacked” (no trail!) up Shutdown Mountain, we hiked an extremely rugged 3 mile trail from Bulldog Camps on Lake Enchanted up to Little Enchanted (carrying fishing gear!) saw moose, loons, and other wildlife and varied plant life wilderness settings, picked hundreds and hundreds of Maine wild blueberries, and tucked away caves in the area were explored.

So, the tradition to get away into the wilderness at Bulldog has trickled down through my family. Both of my children and my 5 grandchildren have made it a very special custom to visit Bulldog. In the Lake Enchanted area you can breathe in the true beauty of the wilderness forest, enjoy the EXTREMELY CRYSTAL CLEAR water of Lake Enchanted, and pause at night to take in the truly amazing scene of the stars in the night sky literally surrounding you!

The proposed CMP Corridor will indeed cause destruction to the Maine North-Western forestland and mountains. The individuals that back the proposed Corridor have “blinders” on, refusing to see and admit the harm and devastation that will occur! Not only will there be a path the width of the New Jersey Turnpike, huge, (humming), metal towers seen from far and wide, the corridor path treated with sprays which will seep into the soil and erode into streams, the crystal clear lakes, harming fish, (including Native Maine Trout), plant, animal and bird life...but..the chopped up and rutted forest to make roads to accommodate placing the towers will change the current forestland for a very long time, perhaps forever! The logging that has been done in the area is done by registered loggers and is done to maintain the integrity and regrowth of the forest!) And so…. surrounding land & real estate values will drop, the Tourist Industry in that area will definitely be affected and the recreational job market in the area will suffer and MOST IMPORTANT: future generations would not be able to travel in that area to take in the beautiful, awe-inspiring wild forests and mountains that we currently are able to visit and find PEACE as we view the beauty and magnificence. I suspect that many of the Corridor supporters have never ventured into the Maine North-West area...they are totally missing the point of MOTHER NATURE PROVIDING HER VERY BEST!

The Say NO To NECEC Group has petitions that request that the following question be put on the November 2020 Ballot: To Reject the New England Clean Energy Connect Transmission Project. We have had an enormous response with Maine Registered Voters signing the petitions throughout Maine! A petition to sign is available in Farmington, Maine at: The Mercantile Shop, 133 Broadway St., (207) 860-2828.

We Thank You for your support of: Say NO To NECEC!

Wendy Huish

Farmington, Maine