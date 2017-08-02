Letter to the Editor: School budget worthy of Wilton’s support

On Thursday August 3, voters in the towns of Mt Blue RSD9 will be asked to approve the 2017-18 School operating budget.

It is worthy of support and I intend to vote for it. I hope that residents of Wilton, whom I represent on the School Board, will follow my lead.

For the second year in a row, the assessment to the Town of Wilton will be reduced, this time by $51,941. This means real relief for property taxpayers.

In asking for support, it is important to state that we (the Board) heard voters clearly when the initial budget referendum was rejected in June. Since that time, there have been these developments:

1. The Board reduced the Budget by $344,364 in response to the "no" vote;

2. The Legislature, in its closing days, increased general purpose aid to education that provided additional state revenue of $729,954 to Mt Blue RSD 9.

3. At its July 20 meeting, the Board applied $353,195 of this revenue directly to the reduction of town assessments. Further, we reduced, by nearly half, the money that voters have authorized for capital improvement throughout the district by applying $165,431 to these projects.

4. We restored the critically important position of Student Services Coordinator at the Foster Tech Center to full-time status and strengthened the High School guidance department by assuring that there will be three full-time counselors.

5. Finally, we responded to the need for behavioral support at the elementary and middle school levels by providing two full-time social workers for the general education population.

The struggle to provide quality education without undue strain on property taxpayers will continue into the coming year. It is critical that the Legislature holds to its legal commitment to fund general purpose aid to education at 55 percent and that it meets the commitment it made to provide $114 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

It is also critical that the Board, staff and families of Mt Blue RSD 9 continue their commitments, both to education and to fiscal responsibility.

This budget is a step in that direction and is worthy of support.

Irving Faunce

Wilton