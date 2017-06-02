Letter to the Editor: School funding and Question 2

A gentleman spoke Wednesday at the RSU 9 budget meeting about being on a fixed income, with little or no increase, and wondered how he can possibly handle the increase in the RSU 9 budget, and my heart goes out to him. He doesn’t want to hurt children; he just wants to make ends meet on a fixed income. But the enemy that’s making things hard for him is not the school board or this school budget, but rather Republican legislators, and the governor, who are trying to block the enactment of Question 2 from last November. The people voted, by a wide margin, to increase taxes on those making more than $200,000 a year, precisely in order to fund schools adequately and thus relieve the pressure on this poor man’s property taxes.

So don’t get mad at the school board or their budget – get mad at the Republican legislators and governor who are blocking tax relief. This week, you should call them, email them, and write to them and ask: Where is your respect for the will of the people? How can you look yourself in the mirror when you keep the tax burden on those who cannot afford to pay, and do not shift it proportionately to those who are well able to pay, despite this being the clear and unambiguous will of the people?

And then next year, we all need to remember how little Republican legislators cared about the will of the people.

Jonathan Cohen

Farmington