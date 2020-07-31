Letter to the Editor: Schools, the Pandemic and the importance of Grace

In the upcoming days we are going to begin to get information from our district's administrative team regarding our plan for school this fall. They have put in an immense amount of work over the past months trying to balance an impossible number of variables and create a plan that takes into consideration our student and staff's physical safety, mental and emotional wellness, and the need to provide a quality education.

As the father of a Senior I'm anxious to hear more about the specifics behind the plan. As a school board member I feel the weight of protecting all the parties involved and ensuring that all of our children have the opportunity to be successful in their education. Lastly, as a business owner I am keenly aware of the economic impact that the decisions made by schools across the country will have. I'm also aware that when our administrative team comes out with their plan, a significant part of the population is going to disagree with it. Some will believe it is too conservative and restricting, others will believe that it is far too liberal and not safe enough. While that conversation is important and all voices should be heard, I am hopeful that as we have it there is one word in particular that represents us. Grace. I'm hopeful that we can recognize that there are no good answers to the circumstances we're facing. I'm hopeful that we can remember that our best and brightest have put in countless hours working through the endless details and often changing guidelines and have come up with the best plan they can. I'm hopeful that we will trust our teachers and staff to do what they have done before and make the most out of less than ideal circumstances. Lastly, I'm hopeful that we can listen when people disagree with the decisions that have been made. I'm hopeful that it can all be done with grace for each other's perspective and without much of the cynicism and biting remarks that have become too common.

We're coming up on a year from when our community faced an incredible tragedy. When that happened I, like many of you, was heartbroken and felt a bit powerless to help. During the days, weeks, and months that followed the response that sprang up from the people in this area reminded me why our community is so special. We put differences behind us and rallied together to support our neighbors. We faced an incredible challenge together and while we would rather have never faced it, I'm convinced we came out of it stronger. I'm hopeful that we will be able to look back at this time and marvel at our community's ability to persevere. Let's have robust debate in the areas where good people might disagree, let's recognize the impossible situation that our administration, teachers, staff, and students are in, and let's ensure that we are working together with grace. We've supported our heroes before and we made the most out of a bad situation, let's do it again.

Kirk Doyle

Farmington