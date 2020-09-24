Letter to the Editor: Scott Landry goes above and beyond for his constituents

I am supporting Scott Landry for another term as the Maine House Representative for Farmington and New Sharon. He has done a great job in responding to crisis and being there for us during COVID-19. He goes above and beyond for constituents.

When COVID-19 hit, I was already in a work transition and had 3 employers; 2 were scaled back or closed. To complicate matters, I had just turned age 65 and was in a high-risk group per COVID-19. Working part time remotely from home, and asked to “stay home and stay safe,” I had little choice but to apply for partial Unemployment Compensation. In a crisis like COVID-19, it takes a team on all levels. The State of Maine was working to meet an unprecedented demand to assure public health, maintain the economy, keep people safe and secure.

At first, my partial unemployment application was approved. I was thankful for that, even if I preferred to be doing full time paid work. Then, suddenly due to issues with hackers and fraudulent claims, many claims were temporarily halted. Due to a glitch, perhaps the complex application involved with my working 3 part time jobs, and despite following all directions provided by Maine Unemployment, my benefits remained halted. Things were getting tough. I was willing to go locate other, full time work, but that would mean ending what paid work I had along with return-to-work options. It was decision making time.

Finally, I contacted Scott Landry and explained the matter. He contacted Augusta and instructed me to send an explanatory letter. I followed through immediately. Soon the issue was legitimately resolved and the halt on needed benefits, removed. In response to a request, Scott did what he was elected to do: he was a good hard-working representative, who responded, listened, did his homework, and provided good instruction. He was an effective local representative.

Scott Landry knows the people, businesses and the agriculture of this area. He is an ethical, honest, down to earth, solid representative who works for Farmington and New Sharon. As we emerge from COVID-19 Scott Landry is a trusted choice for representing Farmington and New Sharon in Augusta.

Catherine "Caitlin" Carson-Gabriel

Farmington