Letter to the Editor: Scott Landry will be our voice

My name is Ryan Morgan some may know me from my time as a selectman or as a school board member. I believe Scott Landry has the passion for our town and New Sharon. He will go to Augusta and be our voice. I don’t think the party line leadership will push this man around; he will do what’s best for Farmington and New Sharon. He’s a hunter, a fisherman, and a great photographer, he’s the guy that is like us. He is a true, down home person.

I know he will be there for women, men and all LGBTA community members. He will support our college; do what’s best for our hospital, and every mom and pop business around. Please join me and vote for Scott, the guy that is from our community and has our best interest in his head.

Ryan Morgan

Farmington