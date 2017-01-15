Letter to the editor: Sen. Collins’ vote to repeal Affordable Care Act

Senator Susan Collins is supposed to be the advocate and servant of her constituents but instead she is marching to the orders of the extremists in her party.

By voting to set in motion the repeal of the Affordable Care Act without anything to replace it she is going back on her public pledge not to do. This is tantamount to tossing our insurance system over the cliff and with it the health insurance of 95,000 Mainers who have signed up on the exchanges.

Among those are 8,500 Mainers now in opiate addiction treatment who will lose their care. There are real lives at stake. Sadly we know all too well that people without health care still get sick, still go to the emergency room, and are often admitted with catastrophic illness. Those uncovered costs will now fall on small rural hospitals like Franklin Memorial, which is among many in the state that are struggling to stay afloat. Many hospitals are not going to survive this hit.

Instead of repeal and replace Sen. Collins and the Republicans in power should have the courage to offer us replace and repeal. Draw up a better plan, present it to the public and let us thoughtfully make a decision on the merits. Repeal and replace is in actuality a cynical bait and switch. Opposed to it from the beginning without ever offering a better idea, this is ideological thinking at its worst.

Steve Bien, MD

Jay