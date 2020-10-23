Letter to the Editor: Sheriff’s Office election

The Franklin County Sheriff’s election process has been interesting to watch so far. As it is just a couple weeks away, I have a few thoughts on the matter.

First, I have worked with and have known Eddie Hastings for over 7 years. I have worked as a patrolman under his watch as well as a patrol supervisor alongside him. Eddie is one of the best police officers this county currently has and brings years of experience, not only in police work, but in leadership. I have watched him transform and rebuild the Livermore Falls Fire Department as their Fire Chief and he has succeeded in all positions he has served in. Eddie strives for perfection and truly holds everyone to the same high standards he holds himself. He has gone above and beyond while working at the Farmington Police Department and virtually all of us look to him as our “go-to-guy.”

I have seen an awful lot of negativity directed towards him and have been more than impressed with his ability to wade through the utter garbage. Working within Franklin County, I too, observe many of the same concerns he has publicly criticized. It is disheartening to see personal attacks by people whom, regardless of the election outcome, will still have to work with Eddie subsequent the results.

Undoubtedly, the year 2020 has generated a new way of life for the citizens of Franklin County and the United States as a whole. Between the COVID-19 pandemic and the allegorical microscope floodlighting law enforcement, it is more important than ever that we elect someone who is open to ideas from all sides. Eddie has run a campaign based not on politics, but on improving the services to the Franklin County citizens. He has recognized the hard work put in by the deputies every day and aims to use their skills to forge an effective and more efficient law enforcement agency.

I encourage all voters to check out his website and see his true vision for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Vision is often a trait that many leaders lack, but Eddie unequivocally centers his decisions on what is best for the future of the organization and those he serves. His allegiance to the organization’s direction, paired with his determination and experience make him the best candidate for the position of Sheriff.

Join me in voting for Eddie Hastings for Franklin County Sheriff.

Michael Lyman

Farmington