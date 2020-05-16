Letter to the Editor: Smoke and mirrors isn’t working

AVANGRID files a lawsuit to stop the November referendum. Well I guess the smoke and mirrors approach isn't working with CMP and Hydro- Quebec's television blitz.

Mr. Dickinson's opinion is that the citizens of Maine don't have the right to decide if they want this project to go forward. He says the PUC has spoken and to have the referendum would be unconstitutional.

Seems to me most times that I have voted on a referendum question the purpose was to overturn a decision that was made by lawmakers. Mr. Dickinson also says that the courts ruled earlier in favor of the NECEC project and again it would be unconstitutional to have the referendum.

Well Mr. Dickinson in your own words the court has ruled that the referendum will be on the November ballot and to not go forward would also be unconstitutional.

Again in your own words this is a good deal for Maine you have nothing to worry about.

Jay Battersby

Solon