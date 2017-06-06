Letter to the Editor: Social service cuts short sighted

Our County Commissioners have the hard and often thankless task of crafting our county budget out of many competing demands and finite resources means. While I appreciate their hard work, I feel their recommendation to gut the social service requests is short sighted and in the long run harmful to our community.

Their decisions about these programs, which include sexual assault services (SAPARS), children’s services (Franklin County Children’s Task Force) among several others suggest or imply that they are somehow less important or discretionary but this is the mindset of kicking a can down a road. Short changing community welfare as this does, only sets us up for problems down the road. Think crime, substance abuse, behavioral and disciplinary problems in our school.

The commissioners no doubt seek to enhance community development now and in the future. To this end they would hardly zero out or short change fire and police protection, for example. I urge them to rethink their harsh response to these budget requests. The cost is relatively small, about 5 dollars per year for the average homeowner and the avoided costs are large. Domestic violence, for example, comprises 15 percent of the total cost of crime in a community. Putting aside pain and suffering, the direct medical costs of a single rape are about $5,000/case. Victims of sexual assault are 6-10 times more likely to develop a substance abuse problem following an assault, and this is an issue that is ravaging our county. The commissioners invite those of us who support these services to make our contributions personally. I can assure them that we do but that does not take the place of demonstrating the support of our elected officials.

Steve Bien, MD

Farmington