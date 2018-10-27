Letter to the Editor: State needs Jan Collins

Jan Collins is a life long Mainer who understands the concerns of folks trying to make a living in rural Maine. Her background as a teacher, farmer, and small business owner has prepared her to work for Maine’s property tax relief, quality health care and economic development; all issues included in her campaign for Maine Senate.

I have observed Jan’s kind understanding of the problems of local and regional home and business owners. She addresses their concerns, regardless of each one’s voting preference. I am impressed by Jan’s determination to protect Maine’s fields and forests, lakes, mountains, and trails.

The Maine legislature needs a hardworking, intelligent, energetic and empathetic State Senator who will create a sense of civility and collaboration in the Maine State Senate. Jan Collins can and will do that.



Nancy Prince

Wilton