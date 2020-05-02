Letter to the Editor: Still just a pig

As the old saying goes, you can put lipstick on a pig, but it's still a pig. The same is true of CMP's destructive project to cut through the heart of the north Maine woods to deliver power from Quebec to Massachusetts.

Like many Mainers, I recently received a mail piece, paid for by CMP's PAC, touting half-truths and "benefits" for Mainers from their for-profit project. On the piece, I noticed that CMP has again re-branded their effort, now calling it the "Clean Energy Corridor."

Undoubtedly, the name change is a direct result of the half million dollars they have spent on polling data that shows their efforts to promote the "New England Clean Energy Connect" failed.

CMP, and their fancy marketers, can call, the Corridor project whatever they want to call it, but we all know that it's still just a pig.

Will Hughey

Moose River, Maine