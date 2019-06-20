Letter to the Editor: Support LD 1083

Please urge your representatives to support LD 1083, the expansion of Maine's Ranked Choice Voting law to include the presidential elections.This expansion of our RCV (ranked choice voting) will eliminate the disastrous results of "spoilers" electing non-majority winners, vote-splitting, and finally restoring true majority rule. LD1083 would simply require the winner to be chosen by RCV. This system was used in here in ME's last election, and the voters found it fair and simple. We Mainers have twice approved RCV at the ballot box, and there is no reason it should not be expanded to include presidential elections. We urge all our state's leaders to immediately approve and pass LD1083, the Ranked Choice for President bill. We truly need this inclusion in time for the 2020 election!

Emery Goff

Farmington