Letter to the Editor: Support LD 1711

“Support LD 1711” (MAY 26) : I’m certainly in favor of net metering to “boost economic growth.” but we’re gong to have to think a lot bigger because without a rapid, nationwide transition to clean energy, future generations won’t have an economy.

The worldwide scientific community is unanimous in saying that without at least 50% cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, we’ll face “catastrophic” global warming causing

“global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse” (IPCC).

Fortunately, the Green New Deal’s energy plan can make those cuts and it can also more than pay for itself. A recently released GND energy policy paper from Washington’s Governor Inslee, who’s focusing his presidential campaign on climate change, says private investment would provide two-thirds of the cost, $600 billion a year. The remaining $300 billion a year could be paid for with a bill currently in Congress, H.R. 763, “Carbon Dividends,” which would make the fossil fuel corporations that knowingly caused the climate crisis pay for it. See how it works at citizensclimatelobby.org. It would add $350 annually to US GDP according to the Congressional Budget Office scoring.

Lynn Goldfarb

Lancaster, PA