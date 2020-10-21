Letter to the Editor: Support the commissioner with vision for stronger Franklin County

We need to elect County Commissioners who have a vision for a stronger Franklin County. Commissioners are stewards of our county infrastructure, economic development, public health, and safety. The Covid-19 pandemic has added urgency to the issues that undermine the long-term well-being of our community. The next commissioners will make decisions that will have a direct impact on our quality of life and will need to spend our funds wisely.

That’s why I am writing to endorse Fen Fowler for County Commissioner. Franklin County needs someone with Fen’s decades of administrative experience combined with his compassion for helping our neighbors. Fen knows we need to invest in broadband expansion for business, health, and education needs. He is committed to helping seniors remain independent in their homes. Fen will bring needed fairness and transparency to all Franklin County proceedings.

Please vote for Fen Fowler for County Commissioner for District #2: Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon

Lisa Lisius

Farmington