Letter to the Editor: Supporting Black for state senate

I wanted to take a moment to express my support for candidate Russell Black's bid for State Senate District 17. As Sheriff, I have worked closely with Russell over the years in his position as state representative in House District 114. At various times I have had to contact Russell with my concerns regarding various LDs that were moving through the legislature that affected law enforcement operations. Russell was always available and attentive and once I explained my position, he understood and did his best to support the position I presented.

This summer I was on vacation in Mississippi when I received a call regarding the lack of jail funding with the legislature out of session. I was able to contact Russell and explain the seriousness of our situation. He worked on the issue keeping me informed of its progress which was probably contrary to what his party wanted.

That's the type of support we need, someone who does the right thing, not the party line. That is why I will be supporting Russell Black for Senate District 17.

Scott Nichols

New Sharon