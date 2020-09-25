Letter to the Editor: Susan Collins’s calculated strategy

Susan Collins's declaration last month that she would not vote for a new Supreme Court justice if a vacancy should occur in October is a clever political ploy. Trump can probably get a new justice confirmed without her vote, but he can't afford to lose her as a senator. If she were sincere, she would have voted against Brett Kavanaugh last year. Now she is trying to assuage those Mainers who can't forgive her for supporting Kavanaugh. I hope the voters will see through her scheme and realize that she calculated this move for her political benefit, not through a sense of fairness.

Max Millard

San Francisco, CA

(formerly of Windham, ME)