Letter to the Editor: SWARM thinks you’re the bees knees
After a successful night of flappin’, swinging and fox trotting, SWARM is pleased to announce the 8th Annual Speakeasy raised a grand total of $9,500 for local food programs in Franklin County. They could not have done it without your full-on participation! From using the secret password at the door to tearing it up on the dance floor, SWARM is proud to be a part of this caring community.
Funds raised through donations from the following businesses have gone directly to Care and Share Food Closet, United Methodist Economic Ministry, Wilton Area Food Pantry, the RSU 9 Food Pantry and the RSU 73 Food Pantry. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the cause!
Franklin Savings Bank
Kirby Family Foundation
NextEra Energy
Jordan Lumber Co.
E.L. Vining & Son
Calzolaio Pasta Co.
Western Maine Pharmacy
Meldrum Designs
The Orcutts
Maine Mountain Timber Framers
One Stanley Ave
Mary Lello Acupuncture
Dead River
Katherine Herr Dentistry
Shiretown Insurance
The Wheeler Family
Bangor Savings Bank
Money raised from ticket sales and raffle items went towards expanding the Senior Farm Shares Program- helping low-income and house-bound seniors gain access to fresh, local produce and Harvest Bucks- helping low-income people afford fresh, local produce. The event could not have been pulled off without the help from the following businesses. Thank you for helping make the night such a fun one!
The West Farmington Grange
Franklin Printing
Orange Cat
BioME
Maine Yurts
Narrow Gauge Cinemas
Ambition Brewing
Sugarloaf
Homestead Project
Farmington Underground
LoveGrown Hemp
Barrelled Souls
Holly Kangas Photography
Thomas Performing Arts Center
The Sunday Project
Trantens Family Market
Mills & Mills Law Firm
Hannaford
Home Auto
Marble Family Farm
Rustic Roots Farm
meg willing
Tumbledown Brewing
True Mountain Maple
Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers
In addition to the money raised, which far surpassed our hopes, the crowd brought in an estimated 100 pounds of food for the pantries! THANK YOU!
We truly think Franklin County is the bees knees and can’t wait to see you all next year.
Keep on roarin’!
It is so pleasing to see businesses help out those who are less fortunate.....Thanks to all who helped and donated!!