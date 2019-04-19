Letter to the Editor: SWARM thinks you’re the bees knees

After a successful night of flappin’, swinging and fox trotting, SWARM is pleased to announce the 8th Annual Speakeasy raised a grand total of $9,500 for local food programs in Franklin County. They could not have done it without your full-on participation! From using the secret password at the door to tearing it up on the dance floor, SWARM is proud to be a part of this caring community.

Funds raised through donations from the following businesses have gone directly to Care and Share Food Closet, United Methodist Economic Ministry, Wilton Area Food Pantry, the RSU 9 Food Pantry and the RSU 73 Food Pantry. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the cause!

Franklin Savings Bank

Kirby Family Foundation

NextEra Energy

Jordan Lumber Co.

E.L. Vining & Son

Calzolaio Pasta Co.

Western Maine Pharmacy

Meldrum Designs

The Orcutts

Maine Mountain Timber Framers

One Stanley Ave

Mary Lello Acupuncture

Dead River

Katherine Herr Dentistry

Shiretown Insurance

The Wheeler Family

Bangor Savings Bank

Money raised from ticket sales and raffle items went towards expanding the Senior Farm Shares Program- helping low-income and house-bound seniors gain access to fresh, local produce and Harvest Bucks- helping low-income people afford fresh, local produce. The event could not have been pulled off without the help from the following businesses. Thank you for helping make the night such a fun one!

The West Farmington Grange

Franklin Printing

Orange Cat

BioME

Maine Yurts

Narrow Gauge Cinemas

Ambition Brewing

Sugarloaf

Homestead Project

Farmington Underground

LoveGrown Hemp

Barrelled Souls

Holly Kangas Photography

Thomas Performing Arts Center

The Sunday Project

Trantens Family Market

Mills & Mills Law Firm

Hannaford

Home Auto

Marble Family Farm

Rustic Roots Farm

meg willing

Tumbledown Brewing

True Mountain Maple

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers

In addition to the money raised, which far surpassed our hopes, the crowd brought in an estimated 100 pounds of food for the pantries! THANK YOU!

We truly think Franklin County is the bees knees and can’t wait to see you all next year.

Keep on roarin’!

-SWARM

