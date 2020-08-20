Letter to the Editor: Take a stand

The dissembling of the United States Postal Service is beyond outrageous. The Postal Service is an important thread contributing to the tapestry of American identity over the now centuries of our history The Postal Service was founded by Benjamin Franklin and it has been a strong institution that is valued by the American citizen. The Postal Service, until now, has not been the focus of political conflict.

I do believe the appointment of Louis DeJoy was calculated by Donald Trump, that DeJoy would begin, as he has, to unravel this steady stream of reliable service for the people of this country. It is also part of the Republican plan to privatize the Postal Service. This is the backdrop of this drama.

I urge the people within the domain of the publication of The Daily Bulldog to take a stand in whatever way that is possible to defend this vital and important institution of the democracy which we now enjoy and is now being seriously threatened. The demise of the Postal Service is an important step towards this end, the erosion of the United States democracy.

Carole Trickett

Farmington