Letter to the Editor: Take a stand
The dissembling of the United States Postal Service is beyond outrageous. The Postal Service is an important thread contributing to the tapestry of American identity over the now centuries of our history The Postal Service was founded by Benjamin Franklin and it has been a strong institution that is valued by the American citizen. The Postal Service, until now, has not been the focus of political conflict.
I do believe the appointment of Louis DeJoy was calculated by Donald Trump, that DeJoy would begin, as he has, to unravel this steady stream of reliable service for the people of this country. It is also part of the Republican plan to privatize the Postal Service. This is the backdrop of this drama.
I urge the people within the domain of the publication of The Daily Bulldog to take a stand in whatever way that is possible to defend this vital and important institution of the democracy which we now enjoy and is now being seriously threatened. The demise of the Postal Service is an important step towards this end, the erosion of the United States democracy.
Carole Trickett
Farmington
Ben Franklin founded a service that was supposed to be self-sufficient. And it was, for a good long time. It started running deficits decades ago. When exactly and why? I don’t know and I don’t have the patience to scour the internet for the dirty details. What I found very easily is in the 2017 report, from none other than PBS, linked below, showing that the problems in the USPS started no later than 2006, well before the current administration.
U.S. Postal Service marks 11 straight years of financial loss
The crux of the problem: why not focus on this aspect of the linked story?
"To become financially stable, the Postal Service is also urging Congress to provide it relief from t<em>he mandate to prefund retiree health benefits. Legislation in 2006 required the Postal Service to fund 75 years’ worth of retiree health benefits, something that neither the government nor private companies are required to do.
But earlier this year, Congress removed this mandate: “The unreasonable pre-funding mandate has threatened the survival of the USPS and placed its vital services for the millions who rely on it at risk. The pre-funding mandate policy is based on the absurd notion of paying for the retirement funds of people who do not yet, and may not ever, work for the Postal Service. My bill will finally repeal this ludicrous policy, provide the USPS with critical financial relief and is the first step towards much-needed comprehensive reform.”
Rep. Peter DeFazio (D) OR https://defazio.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/defazio-authored-bill-to-help-us-postal-service-maintain-sustainability#:~:text=In%202006%2C%20Congress%20passed%20a,pay%20down%20the%20national%20debt
(Background info - How Congress Manufactured a Postal Crisis — And How to Fix it (2019)
https://defazio.house.gov/media-center/press-releases/defazio-authored-bill-to-help-us-postal-service-maintain-sustainability#:~:text=In%202006%2C%20Congress%20passed%20a,pay%20down%20the%20national%20debt.
ANYBODY can research the underlying problems created by installing a new Postmaster General who has tried to again sabotage the workings of the U.S. Postal Service.