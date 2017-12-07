Letter to the Editor: Tax cut benefits mega-wealthy

The Republicans in the Senate just pulled out the credit card and charged one of the biggest tax cuts in our history.

At a time of record unemployment, record stock market gains, and big business booming it is hard to justify the need for a tax cut.

One point four trillion dollars ($1,400,000,000,000) will now be added to our already massive debt; and maybe it is worth it. Now we can repair our road system and bridges, modernize our national power grid, construct a high-speed rail system connecting the east coast and west coast, create millions of high paying jobs, make Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security solvent into the distant future.

But that is not what is happening.

The Republican tax bill gives huge tax breaks to multi-national companies that are already raking in record profits. It cuts taxes on multi-millionaires and billionaires (and if you don’t believe Trump stands to make hundreds of millions from this tax cut, I have some swamp land in Florida I will sell you.) This is one of the largest giveaways to the mega-wealthy since Reagan.

This tax bill, also makes massive cuts to education – including student loans, cuts to health care that will leave millions uninsured, cuts to hospitals and emergency services, and cuts across the board to social programs.

In two to three years, claiming to be the party of fiscal responsibility, the Republicans will cry the that the national debt is unsustainable, and they will demand cuts in Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security to bring down the deficit.

Hard working middle class people that voted Republican, as well as the rest of us, now must pay the price.

Republican voters have been duped by the Republican shell game and allowed to find the marble with God, guns, gays and abortion under the obvious paper cup; now the bait and switch has been accomplished and rubes must pay the huckster.

It is time to remove the emerald glasses and realize the man behind the curtain has just pulled the leaver on you; and vote out the Republicans in the 2018 election.

William Gilliland

Farmington