Letter to the Editor: TDI New England Clean Power Link offers minimal impact

As part of the team developing the New England Clean Power Link (NECPL) in Vermont, I’m compelled to respond to statements made by Thorn Dickinson from Central Maine Power (CMP) in a June 12, 2018 article regarding CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect project that may mislead Daily Bulldog readers.

The benefit package offered to Vermont residents by TDI-NE is not, as Mr. Dickinson describes, mitigation for negative impacts resulting from the New England Clean Power Link. Our project is fully buried and was permitted with almost no opposition, primarily because the impacts are minimal. Benefits that Vermonters will enjoy are the result of the State acting as hosts of the NECPL project, which similar to the CMP proposal, is intended to transport electricity from Canada through a northern New England state to southern New England states.

It is firmly established in Vermont that the NECPL is a well-sited, strongly supported, low impact project that utilizes existing right of ways along its entire 154-mile route. Unlike the CMP proposal, the NECPL does not require clearing to create a new overhead transmission corridor with the associated visual, community and environmental impacts. By comparison, according to CMP’s regulatory filings, the CMP project will result in over 1,800 acres of clearing and 180 acres of wetland impacts. The permitted NECPL route TDI-NE is using will result in 48 acres of clearing and has 5 acres of wetland impacts.

TDI-NE and Vermonters are proud of the low-impact design of the NECPL. The innovative, buried design is the next generation of transmission solutions. Similar to Maine, and unlike Southern New England states, Vermont is not in need of large quantities of new energy. For this reason, TDI-NE determined it was appropriate to provide a benefits package to the host state of Vermont.

The New England Clean Power Link remains the only transmission solution in New England with all major permits and we stand ready to help the region transition to a clean energy future.

Josh Bagnato

VP, Project Development, TDI-NE

Charlotte, VT