Letter to the Editor: Television stations should suspend false CMP ad

Say No to NECEC is formally requesting that your television station(s) immediately suspend the blatantly false ad produced by Central Maine Power's Political Action Committee, Clean Energy Matters.

The following claim made in the ad at the :10 mark is demonstrably false:

“…to bring clean hydroelectric power from Quebec to Maine…”

The New England Clean Energy Connect is a proposed project that would allow Hydro Quebec, a Canadian utility, to sell electricity to Massachusetts. Central Maine Power would provide the infrastructure within Maine to allow this power to pass between Canada and Massachusetts. Massachusetts awarded the project to CMP and HQ as part of an RFP process for the required procurement of renewable energy.

The NECEC corridor (interestingly characterized in this ad as the “Clean Energy Corridor,” a new name that has not been used in any of the multi-year process for permitting on this project) is specifically proposed to bring power to Massachusetts, not Maine. This ad seeks to deceive Mainer viewers into thinking Maine is the procuring state.

This fact is crystal clear. The Canada-to-Massachusetts arrangement has been reported for more than a year in Maine’s press. Here is an example:

"The corridor, known as the New England Clean Energy Connect, would pipe electricity from the Canadian border through western Maine for use by Massachusetts to meet that state’s clean energy goals."

Bangor Daily News, 8/30/19

https://bangordailynews.com/2019/08/30/business/opponents-take-first-formal-step-to-bring-cmps-transmission-project-to-a-statewide-vote/

In fact, Iberdrola, who is the parent company of CMP, describes it as a path from Canada to Massachusetts on their own website:

"AVANGRID— Iberdrola group's subholding company in the United States of America — will supply, through Central Maine Power (CMP) and jointly with Hydro-Québec, 100 percent hydroelectric energy to distribution companies in Massachusetts (United States) as part of the New England Clean Energy Connect project (NECEC), that will start operating in 2022."

“The new transmission line between Quebec and Massachusetts, that will cross Maine, will supply 100% hydroelectric energy to 1.2 million homes in the New England region and save customers $190 million a year.”

https://www.iberdrola.com/about-us/lines-business/flagship-projects/necec-project-canada-united-states-and-new-england

To put it plainly, this ad is a flat-out lie, and its sole purpose is to deceive viewers. CMP is making a deliberate effort to convince viewers that the project is meant to deliver power to Maine, when the facts show clearly otherwise.

Maine television stations have a responsibility to act when advertisers attempt to use their airwaves to traffic in this type of misinformation. It is a demonstrable fact that the CMP corridor is being built to deliver power to Massachusetts, not Maine – even their own website says so.

I urge stations to act immediately, to prevent further distribution of this brazenly false ad.

Sandra Howard

Director, Say NO to NECEC

Caratunk

