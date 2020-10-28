Letter to the Editor: Thank you, everyone, for dealing with the elections this year!

Folks, I am writing this letter to thank everyone for taking the time to explore your candidates running for office and make one last pitch.

In my own campaign, I have worked very hard to explain the areas of the organization which I hope to enhance and my desire to continue the efforts of building a great agency. I have spent the last several months talking with folks throughout our county and learning what each community feels their needs are. I have made several videos on Facebook to outline the areas which I hope to improve and ideas I have to better our services to our community.

I am sorry for all who have had to endure the negative stories or posts about me. Although I now realize those things are or have become part of almost every campaign, I have worked extremely hard to stay focused on the task at hand and maintain a positive campaign. I am proud to report I have never once suggested my opponent is being dishonest or untruthful, and I have never attacked or name-called him or anyone who supports him.

In this campaign I have spoke about areas we can improve. For those who know me, you likely also know that I have the facts, documents, and statistics to backup what I have said. I just don’t feel the need to participate in the “fact checker, myth buster, half-truth” style of campaigning that my opponent does. However, this does not mean there are not equal opportunities to do so; I simply choose not to. I don’t see the value or purpose in slandering someone’s integrity, and it is certainly not going to help the organization or our residents in the future.

I believe Franklin County residents have all the information they need to make a confident, competent decision on their ballot. There are many people who work in law enforcement and public safety who can provide professional references for both of us. We have each made campaign websites and Facebook pages with a great deal of information available. On my page, you won’t find any negative attacks on my opponent but rather what my goals and objectives are for the future of Franklin County. If you are still undecided, please check it out.

I am a non-party candidate. I don’t have political endorsements or any political agendas. As Sheriff, my focus will be on connecting with our residents and working together to build a safer community. I believe, no matter who you are, where you come from, or what you have accomplished so far, there is always something to learn, an opportunity to grow, and room for improvement.

Thank you all for your support and please make sure you vote.



Edward Hastings

Chesterville

Candidate for Franklin County Sheriff