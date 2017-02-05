Letter to the editor: Thank you for supporting benefit raffle

The Narrow Gauge Quilters of Phillips would like to thank the following groups for being so helpful in getting the word out about our quilt raffle fund raiser for our friend with cancer:

The Daily Bulldog, The Irregular newspaper, PACT in Phillips, Farmington Farmers' Market, Stitches in the Snow in Kingfield, Village Scrappers in Livermore, Country Squares in Jay, Maine Mountain Quilters in Farmington and the Maine State Quilters Guild.

We also thank the many friends and strangers who responded to our posters, media announcements and just plain “would you like to help.” The raffle was very successful and we couldn’t have done it without the incredible support we received from so many. The quilt was won by Liz Keach of Phillips and it seems she was quite excited when told!

Thank you to all who supported this endeavor.

Pam Lambert for the Narrow Gauge Quilters of Phillips