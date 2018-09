I want to thank you for all the support and prayers you have given me. Thank you to those who arranged for and attended the Spaghetti Supper. Your kindness was overwhelming. I really miss my mother, but knowing that I have so many caring friends has helped me through some very rough days. Don’t worry though. I will be fine. Tricia and Dennis are good family.

Your Friend,

Mat Otte

MBHS, Class of 2019