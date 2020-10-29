Letter to the Editor: Thank you Janet Mills

Dear Editor,

I grew up in South Dakota, and have family there. I am watching the news as South Dakota experiences a COVID outbreak - a state with only 900,000 people is having 1000 new cases a day. Governor Kristi Noem is the dream of those who want to "impeach Mills" and have "freedom." Masks are optional, fairs and gatherings have gone on as usual, high school athletics have not been altered. Yet each day there are new deaths, new cases, and my 82 year old mother with COPD is afraid to go out. My sister tells of jerks who fake cough in public places when they see her wearing her mask. We are enjoying safety because Governor Mills and Dr. Shah have let science be their guide, not politics or misguided notions of freedom. As a teen in South Dakota I briefly joined the libertarian party because of my belief in freedom - I understand what motivates this behavior. But as I read about the pain and suffering in my former state I have to believe that we in Maine are more free. Yes, we wear masks and many activities have been put off to keep us safe. But we aren't experiencing an outbreak. And our economy is doing better than states with high COVID levels. In a facebook group dealing with COVID in South Dakota one person pleaded to me "please send us your Governor!" I can only say thank you, Janet Mills, for your steady pragmatic leadership.

-Scott Erb

Farmington