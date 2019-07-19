Letter to the Editor: Thank you Poland Springs

Mission at the Eastward would like to thank the Poland Spring Bottling Company in Kingfield, Maine for their generous donation of water to our organization.

Mission at the Eastward has been working in the community through its Housing Ministry since 1975. Volunteers from churches in the Northeast of the US come to Maine to help us repair homes in the community, especially for those with some experiencing some economic difficulty.

This donation of water will keep our volunteers healthy and hydrated, especially this week with the temperatures rising, and many of them working outside. We are very thankful that Poland Spring is willing to support us in our mission to serve the community by making homes warmer, safer and healthier, and thereby building stronger communities.

Sincerely,

Thea Kornelius, Executive Director

Mission at the Eastward

Farmington