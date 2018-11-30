Letter to the Editor: Thanks for helping Roger Roy

We would like to thank all of the people that contributed to the benefit for Roger Roy.

The benefit was held on Nov. 3 at the Knight of Columbus hall, headed up by Ann and Barry Hammond, Cathy Roy, Donald Castonguay and many, many more.

It was an amazing fundraiser and so many people helped, donated and participated.

Roger has Multiple myeloma and the money will be for travel, doctor visits, prescriptions and everything that goes along with cancer.

Thank you.

Daphne Scribner

Jim Pond Township