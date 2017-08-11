Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making Blueberry Festival a success

The 35th Blueberry Festival 2017 was a success this year considering Mother Nature paid us a visit. Then we went to a Plan B. This was something new for the first time in 27 years. Amazing how everyone made it happen.

This can only happen with the help of Fire Department, Highway Department, Rec Department, the town office staff, the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce staff, police departments, medics, civic groups, partners, businesses, newspapers, crafters, vendors, churches, RSD #9, Western ME Expo and volunteers. Special thanks to all above and those of you who just step in to help where needed. Thanks to all the properties and business owners that allow use of their places to put crafters and vendors, with money raise for rental fees helps with the cost of the festival.

We would like to thank the 11 Kora Temple units for coming to entertain the public. They will be back in 2018. Congratulation to (FOWL) Friends of Wilson Lake for the boat rides in between showers, The Fire department for the children fire truck rides, the Race Directors for doing the fun race, 5K, 10K, 5K walk & 10K walk, staff and The Farmington Emblem Club # 460 and other Emblem Clubs for all their help with events. Thanks to everyone that man the sale and info table. All the Entertainment, and everyone that was in the two wonderful parades, and the people make the festival what it is today.

All the Characters that put many smiles on children faces as they did the parade and autograph session. It made you feel young again. The Pyro-tects gave everyone a beautiful show. Special thanks for the early birds who cleaned up the town after the festival was over.

If anyone would like to donate for the 36th year, August 3 & 4, 2018 celebration it is never too early or late. The theme will be “Christmas in August." Please check the website out for updates. Again I would like to thank everyone for their participation. TEAMWORK made it happen. No job goes unnoticed.

Shannon Smith

Blueberry Festival - 27th year as Chairman