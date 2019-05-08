Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making Fiddlehead Festival a success

Thank you for your coverage of the 2019 Fiddlehead Festival. I’d like to also thank the sponsors who have made it possible for such a great event to take place at UMF every year for the last 8 years.

This year Franklin Savings Bank and University Credit Union were our main sponsors. Without their support this celebration of local food resources, both farmed and foraged, would not be possible.

We feel that gestures like theirs reflect a true connection to the local community, and we thank them on behalf of all the vendors and performers and roughly 500 visitors to this year’s festival.

Cynthia Stancioff

Fiddlehead Festival Committee