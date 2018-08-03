Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making fundraiser a success

We are writing to thank the Farmington Community for their generosity at a recent fundraiser for our friend and classmate, Matthew Otte (MBHS class of 2019)

In particular we would like to express our appreciation to the many generous donors who made the evening happen:

Coca Cola of Farmington, who donated the soda

Hannaford, for cups and a gift card for food

The food crew including parents who made desserts and the Mt. Blue Track Team who bussed tables and served food alongside local parents

Chef Andy and RSU9 for providing our use of the venue.

Many people donated money to show Mat support as he weathers the loss of his dear mother, Bea, who has always loved Mat with all her heart.

We also want to thank the interpreters, and others who made the evening go so well. We reached the goal of $300 and actually exceeded it. That night we presented Mat with the total sum of $2,562.

We are very, very grateful, as is Matthew.

Ethan McIntosh and Grace McIntosh