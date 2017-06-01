Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making Literacy Festival a success

Thank you to all of those from this great community who supported the Giant Annual Book Sale and Literacy Festival held at the Farmington Elks Club last weekend. We had over 30 volunteers each day for three days! Special thanks goes to the Farmington Elks Club for donating their space and for their hard work setting it up.

People donated baked goods, food items, and water. The Boy Scout Troop 459 hauled books, as well as a Mt. Blue High School class. C.J.’s Appliances donated a truck and Clayton himself lugged boxes. The baby goats at Fred and Matilda’s Petting Farm were a really big hit, as was Joe McCarthy’s artful shadow puppet theater. Children loved walking the dragon puppets over the bridge “Billy Goat Gruff” style.

The Merry Plinksters entertained at lunch on Saturday and Eddie played his Chinese violin and flute on Sunday. Debby Bliss, a story teller from Western Maine Storytellers, delighted children with stories of animals: one was about a little goat named Broccoli. One ten year old boy couldn’t wait to tell his story, and he sat in a chair and told it beautifully!

A team of volunteers spends over 300 hours annually sorting donated books from hundreds of donors and libraries.

All of this energy promotes literacy and netted the organization over $2,400 to support our five programs. Over 1,800 books were sold, including 300 children’s books. 791 of the books were paperbacks, which sold for 3/$1 on Saturday and 6/$1 on Sunday.

All quality books remaining from the sale every year are provided for free in the seven Traveling Libraries located in food pantries and agencies. A plan is in place to expand the program.

The 2018 Giant Annual Book Sale and Festival is planned for the third weekend in May. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/LVFSC or westernmaineliteracy.org

Barbara Averill

Executive Director

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties