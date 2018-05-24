Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making literacy festival, book sale a success

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties extends their deepest gratitude to all their volunteers and the community for a successful literacy festival and book sale over the weekend. A total of $2,600 was raised to support the One to One Adult Tutoring program, now in its 40th year.

Forty-eight volunteers shared their passion and time to create the event; a combination of 316.5 hours, including the contributions of 10 literacy presenters! There was music, story telling, poetry reading, local authors, shadow puppet theatre, origami, poetry games, essential oils, baby goats, and of course tons of great books!

Recognition goes to the following volunteers: Sally Speich, Louise Petri, Michelle Guillaume, Dennis O’Neil, Dan Palmer, Greg, Jo, and Esther Bizier, Erika Ouellete, Emily Scribner, Kristen Hannaford, Sara Bobson, Colin, Susan and Jim Wahlstrom, Mike Burd, the Gilberts, Lisa and Brent Laflin, Matilda Holt, Cindy Norton, The Boy Scouts, Shawn Keene, Robin’s Flower Pot, Greg Zemlansky, Sarah Carlson, Joanna Wilhelm, Kelly Sterns, The Gilberts, The Merry Plinksters, Eddy Yuen, Phyllis Blackstone, Fred and Matilda’s Petting Farm, Barbara Averill, Farmington Elks club.

The next Literacy Volunteers Literacy Festival will be held on Sept. 29 from 12-4 p.m. at Spruce Mountain Adult Education in Livermore Falls.

Barbara Averill

Executive Director

Literacy Volunteers of Franklin and Somerset Counties