Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making lobster roll lunch fundraiser a success

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Wilton would like to thank all those in the community who supported our biggest fundraiser of the year. It was a success.

Each summer, we provide free delivery of lobster roll lunches to the Farmington/Wilton/Jay/Livermore Falls area over the course of two Fridays that align with the Farmington Summer Fest and Wilton Blueberry Festival weekends.

This effort requires a lot of work by parishioner volunteers but also offers an opportunity for fellowship and to get to know others in the area. Profits go to the general fund for the operation of the church. This allows parishioners to gather for worship while also giving back to the community in various ways.

We thank you and look forward to next year.



The members of St. Luke’s

59 High St., Wilton

www.stlukeswilton.org