Letter to the Editor: Thanks for making Rick Charette concert a success

Our committee extends a heartfelt thanks to local businesses/organizations that generously supported the Rick Charette concert held on Sunday, Nov. 12. The concert was a great success and brought so many smiles to children and families.

We are very thankful to: Barclay's for the employee silent auction and corporate match; Franklin Savings Bank for their generous sponsorship; Specialty Services for their donation, and the local Rotary/Rotarians for their contribution to the effort, as well as a thanks to LEAP employees.

Special thanks to Scott Landry for photography (and giving back his 50/50 raffle win!), Amanda Bean and Jon Bubier for managing the 50/50 raffle and Mike Burd for playing with the Bubble Gum band. Lastly a big thanks to those who wore the costumes that kids really loved: Sue Jones for amazing spunk as an alligator and frog, along with Abby Howell, Marshall Cassidy, and Shane Libby as other alligators and 'Twinkle'.

All proceeds will go to support expanded options to make our playgrounds more accessible to all. We greatly appreciate this support from our community! Check us out on Facebook for further information and updates: Fun For All Playground Committee.

The 'Fun For All' committee of RSU 9